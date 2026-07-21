Lindsay Stein

Reactive pitching isn't new. Travel publicists have always connected journalists with sources, responded to deadline-driven requests, and helped shape stories already in progress. What’s changed is how visible those opportunities have become. Today, journalists still routinely share what they're working on through formal lead-generation platforms, but now those leads are also surfacing in our favorite journalist’s Substack newsletters, social media posts, and in more conversations that begin with, "I'm working on something and wondered if you know anyone who..." Publicists aren't discovering a new way of working. They're simply seeing more opportunities to contribute to stories already in motion.

Of course, there is still an important place for proactive pitching. Many of the industry's most memorable placements came to life because a publicist spotted a story before it appeared on an editor's radar, often after one too many coffees, a stack of trade publications, and a healthy amount of curiosity.

But as reporters become more transparent about the stories they're pursuing, listening has become just as important as pitching. Publicists who pay close attention to what journalists are covering (and respond with timely, relevant expertise) are often the ones best positioned to contribute to the conversation.

The story often exists before the pitch does. Publicists, of course, play an important role in introducing new concepts, identifying emerging trends, and helping shape editorial conversations. Still, many reporters are now providing greater insight into the reporting process itself. As a result, reporters are often arriving with the story already taking shape.

This article is featured in O'Dwyer's Jul./Aug. '26 Travel & Tourism PR Magazine



Part of this evolution reflects the reality of today's media landscape. The travel journalist who once covered a single beat for a single publication may now be contributing to multiple outlets, managing a newsletter, hosting a podcast, or balancing freelance assignments across a range of audiences. Editors are working with leaner teams and publication schedules move faster. Under those conditions, journalists are more intentional about the stories they pursue and direct about the expertise they need to support them.

This is particularly evident across travel, where many of the industry's biggest topics are already firmly on editors' radar. Nobody needs convincing that the FIFA World Cup will generate travel coverage. Editors already understand the significance of America's 250th anniversary celebrations. The same can be said for evolving luxury travel patterns, wellness tourism, outdoor adventure, and countless other topics shaping the industry today. What remains is finding the people and places that make the reporting stronger. Publicists step into the role of “matchmaker,” helping connect editorial curiosity with the sources, examples and expertise that make the reporting stronger.

This is also where relationships continue to matter. Technology may have made it easier to identify opportunities, but it hasn't replaced trust. Journalists still remember the publicists who consistently provide thoughtful sources, relevant expertise and useful information, particularly when there is no immediate benefit to themselves or their clients.

Reactive pitching starts long before anyone reacts. The phrase "reactive pitching" suggests a publicist waiting for an opportunity to appear and then responding quickly. In reality, the strongest reactive opportunities are often the product of months (or years) of being in the know.

The best publicists spend as much time following journalists' work as they do brainstorming story ideas of their own. That knowledge rarely comes from a media database alone. It comes from reading bylines, subscribing to newsletters, attending industry events, listening to podcasts, and maintaining ongoing conversations. By the time a journalist shares a source request or mentions a story in progress, the most effective publicists are rarely starting from scratch.

In an environment where reporters work on tight deadlines, speed and relevance have become competitive advantages. Not because the first response wins, but because the most useful response often does. Journalists rarely need 20 sources. They need the right source, delivered quickly enough. Publicists who understand the story, anticipate the need, and respond with something helpful are often the ones who earn a place in the conversation.

Some opportunities can’t be forecasted. Travel PR has long been built around annual editorial calendars, seasonal trend forecasts, and story ideas developed months in advance, all of which remain important. But some of the strongest opportunities today come from staying nimble enough to respond to what is happening in the moment. That sometimes requires ongoing education with our clients. As publicists, we need to do a better job of selling reactive opportunities to clients, helping them understand that a timely source request from the right journalist can be just as valuable as a pitch that spent six months on a planning document. Not every impactful placement begins with a carefully mapped-out calendar. Sometimes it begins with paying attention.

That's often one of the hardest realities to communicate. Clients understandably want predictability. They want to know what we're pitching, where we're pitching it, and when coverage might appear. Reactive opportunities don't always fit neatly into those expectations. Sometimes the most valuable opportunity of the month arrives unexpectedly because a journalist is actively covering a topic that aligns perfectly with a client's expertise.

As publicists, we’re part storyteller and part connector. The challenge isn't responding to every request that appears in our inbox. It's knowing which conversations matter, which sources can elevate them, and which relationships have earned the right to make the introduction.

Fortunately, that's a skill our industry has been practicing all along, usually over coffee, occasionally over cocktails, and almost always in pursuit of a better story that neither of us could have told alone.

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Lindsay Stein is VP of Media Relations at Decker/Royal, where she leads media relations strategy and outreach for clients ranging from hotels and tour companies to destinations and cruise lines.