Champion comes on board as agency of record for Brooklyn Water Bagel, a fast-casual concept known for bringing an authentic New York-style bagel experience to guests through its proprietary water technology. Champion will be responsible for strategic public relations, influencer marketing and franchise lead-generation efforts. The agency will execute integrated communications campaigns to elevate the brand’s story through earned media, creator partnerships and targeted digital initiatives. Founded in Florida, Brooklyn Water Bagel was built around a proprietary 14-step water filtration and mineralization system that filters and purifies local water before adding back a custom mineral blend designed to replicate the composition of New York water. “As we continue to grow beyond our home state, we wanted a partner that understands both restaurant marketing and franchise growth,” said Brooklyn Water Bagela CEO Dan Smith. “Champion's integrated approach and deep industry expertise will help us expand our reach and stay true to the quality and authenticity that define our brand.”

Ruder Finn is named communications partner for Wendy’s. The agency will drive executive visibility, corporate reputation, strategic storytelling, creator and influencer engagement, cultural relevance and issues management. It will also support product and brand campaigns, digital and loyalty initiatives, and purpose-driven programs to deepen customer relationships, strengthen stakeholder trust and advance Wendy’s long-term business objectives. Ruder Finn’s strategic partner, Agnostic, will support the brand’s communications efforts in Canada, providing an integrated North American approach. “Ruder Finn and Agnostic demonstrated strategic thinking, creative insights, collaborative mindset and strong capabilities in measurement and analytics to help us strengthen our reputation while supporting Wendy’s continued growth,” said The Wendy’s Company chief corporate affairs & sustainability officer Liliana Esposito.

IMAGINE PR is engaged as US public relations representative for the Burg Hotel Lech, a five-star, family-run boutique hotel in Oberlech, Austria. The agency will be providing integrated public relations and brand partnerships, among other services. Specific areas include strategic communications counsel, media relations and influencer connections. IMAGINE PR will also lead media familiarization trips. Located within the Lech Zürs am Arlberg region, the property has been owned and operated by the Lucian family for three generations, the hotel has two dedicated wellness areas, one reserved for adults and one designed for families, each offering pools, saunas, and relaxation spaces set against the surrounding mountains, as well as the Burg Restaurant, which serves Mediterranean and traditional Austrian fare.