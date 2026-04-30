Mark McCall

FTI Consulting reported a 2.6 percent drop in Q2 strategic communications revenues to $100M, a shortfall largely due to a $7.4M decline in pass-through revenues.

Excluding pass-throughs, the PR segment chalked up 5.4 percent growth due to higher demand for corporate reputation services.

Mark McCall, who heads the stratcom operation, said the unit posted strong growth in first-half revenues and profits “as clients turned to us to navigate an environment marked by geopolitical uncertainty, transactions and headline crises.”

During H1, FTI enjoyed a 7.1 percent rise in PR revenues to $202M and a 15.8 percent surge in gross profit.

That solid performance, according to McCall “reflects multi-year investments in cybersecurity, activism, public affairs, digital and deep sector expertise.”