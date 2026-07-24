Daimini Chokshi

Quest Diagnostics recruits Merck executive director Daimini Chokshi to serve as VP, investor relations, based at the company’s headquarters in Secaucus. During almost two decades at Merck, Chokshi held positions including director, investor relations and director, U.S. oncology finance. At Quest, she will lead the development, design and implementation of the company’s investor relations strategy and program in addition to providing strategic insight and guidance to the company’s executive leadership team. She reports to Sam Samad, Quest executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Angie Vetter

The Roederer Collection USA, the domestic portfolio of the family-owned Maison Louis Roederer, one of Champagne's most distinguished producers, names Angie Vetter as its director of marketing. Vetter was most recently VP of marketing at AVIVO Wines. She has also served as markeing director at Foley Family Wines, Jackson Family Wines, and Flowers Winery. In her new role, Vetter will oversee consumer and trade marketing, public relations, and digital strategy for Roederer Estate, Merry Edwards Winery, Scharffenberger Cellars, and Domaine Anderson. She will focus on strengthening brand positioning, expanding consumer and trade engagement, and supporting the long-term growth of the portfolio. "Angie brings a remarkable depth of experience building and elevating wine brands at every level of the market," said Roederer Collection USA president Nicole Carter. "Her strategic instincts and thoughtful approach to marketing make her a strong addition to our marketing leadership.”

Trey Campbell

Zeta Global, an AI infrastructure company, appoints Trey Campbell as SVP, investor relations. Campbell was most recently SVP of investor relations and FP&A at Synopsys, where he led finance teams supporting the company’s electronic design automation and semiconductor intellectual property businesses. He has also held investor relations posts at Luminar Technologies and Intel. At Zeta Global, Campbell will lead the company’s investor relations strategy, serving as a key liaison to the investment community and helping articulate the company’s financial performance, strategy and long-term growth opportunity. “Trey comes from Intel and Synopsys, two companies that built the infrastructure of this era and proved that infrastructure only gets more valuable over time,” said Zeta Global founder, chairman and CEO David A. Steinbeg. “He understands both what we’ve built and how to clearly communicate its value to investors.”