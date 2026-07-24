San Diego seeks a firm to promote its Walk 'n' Roll pedestrian, bicycle and scooter safety program. Collisions killed 99 pedestrians and 14 cyclists in 2024.
SD Wants PR for Walk 'n' Roll Safety Plan
Fri., Jul. 31, 2026
By Kevin McCauley
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