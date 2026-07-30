Eric Trump

Alpha IR and Alpha Advisory Group represent McKinley Acquisition Corp. as it plans to take hostile drone spotter and destroyer Space-Eyes public via a SPAC deal valued at $370M.

Space-Eyes says its “counter-unmanned aerial systems” detect, track, identify and mitigate unauthorized and hostile drones across critical infrastructure, military installations, borders and mass-gathering events.

Trump Organization executive VP Eric Trump is an investor and strategic advisor to Space-Eyes. He plugged the company’s technology as absolutely critical for the safety of our nation.

“America has to lead the way, and I am proud to be part of this important mission—leveraging AI and seamless data integration for real-time insights and next generation autonomous defense systems,” Trump said in a statement.

Space-Eyes will trade on the NASDAQ when the SPAC transaction closes during Q4.

Alpha IR’s Mike Cummings (FTI Consulting alum) and Alpha Advisory’s James McCusker (ICR vet and co-leader of the corporate communications unit) handle McKinley.