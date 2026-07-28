Kelly Beaver

Ipsos, a market research and public opinion consulting firm, ups Kelly Beaver to CEO. Beaver joined Ipsos in 2011, most recently serving as chair of its global healthcare service. She has also been head of UK public affairs at the firm, and CEO for the UK and Ireland. Before joining Ipsos, Beaver worked as an economist and consultant at PwC and Coffey International. In June 2022, she was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to research. She succeeds Jean Laurent Poitou, who is leaving the company to focus on personal projects. “She is an experienced professional with deep industry knowledge, and she was identified as part of the succession plans developed by the Board,” said president of the Ipsos board of directors Laurence Stoclet.

Grace LaMontagne-Lucke

OnMessage Public Strategies appoints Grace LaMontagne-Lucke as creative director. LaMontagne-Lucke comes to OnMessage from Charlotte, NC-based ad agency Big Idea Group, where she also served as creative director. She previously managed corporate giving and media relations in Samsung’s public relations division. “As we continue to scale our corporate practice, Grace’s talent and experience with world-class brands will allow us to deliver high-impact creative services at the level top companies expect,” said Brad Todd, co-founder of OnMessage Public Strategies, and its sister political firm, OnMessage Inc.

(L-R) Carolne De Silva, Samantha Murphy,

Kyla Best

ChangeMakers, a Toronto-based reputation, social impact and marketing firm, promotes Caroline De Silva to EVP, consumer; Samantha Murphy to EVP; and Kyla Best to SVP, agribusiness and trade. De Silva has been with the firm since 2010, most recently serving as SVP. She has led major client relationships, contributed to significant business wins, and has represented the firm through leadership roles with PROI Worldwide and the Canadian Public Relations Society. Murphy, who has been with ChangeMakers for a decade, has led multidisciplinary teams across major client engagements, business development initiatives and organizational transformation efforts. Best, who was previously VP health, food trade, has guided clients through complex policy issues, stakeholder engagement initiatives and national communications programs. "What they share is how they lead: deep knowledge of their clients' industries, trust built with teams and clients over years, and the judgment to turn that knowledge and trust into strategy,” said ChangeMakers CEO Stefan Moores.