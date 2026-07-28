Emma Walsh

DGA Group partner Emma Walsh has joined Teneo’s strategy & communications unit in London as senior managing director.

The more-than-15-year financial and corporate communications veteran will focus on clients dealing with technological change.

Prior to DGA, Walsh worked in Apple’s communications shop, handling image-enhancing initiatives across Europe.

Earlier, she did a seven-year stint at Brunswick Group in various positions including chief of staff to the CEO handling client activities, business development and global strategy.

Andrew Feldman, CEO of Teneo’s UK communications unit, said Walsh is joining the firms at a time when technology is changing business realities at an unprecedented pace.

He added that she “has the skills and experience to help clients communicate those changes with greater clarity and confidence."