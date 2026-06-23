Public Policy Holding Company has acquired Florida’s The Advocacy Partners for $20.4M to bolster its coast-to-coast government relations capabilities.

TAP chalked up $9.5M in 2025 revenues and recorded pre-tax profit of $4.6M.

The deal follows PPHC strategic acquisitions in California and Texas, which fits the goal of establishing presences in states whose economies and policies drive the national agenda.

PPHC CEO Stewart Hall credited TAP co-founders Slater Bayliss and Stephen Shiver with building a high-margin business serving a blue-chip client base in one of America’s most important policy markets.

“Slater, Stephen, and their team have spent more than two decades building one of the most trusted, senior and respected practices in Florida, and a firm whose clients stay because the counsel is consistently exceptional,” said Hall. “For our clients, this acquisition unlocks integrated, senior-level advocacy in a state that increasingly drives national policy debates.”

Bayliss and Shiver worked in the administration of former Florida governor Jeb Bush.

TAP provides a cross-selling platform in The Sunshine State for PPHC’s federal, PA and corporate communications teams.

PPHC, which trades on the NASDAQ, is the parent of Trailrunner International, Pine Cove Strategies, Seven Letter, Crossroad Strategies, MultiState Assocs., Forbes Tate Partners, O’Neill & Assocs., Concordant, Alpine Group Partners, Lucas Public Affairs and KP Public Affairs.