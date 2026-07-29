Chris Billeter

FTP, a bipartisan public affairs and government relations firm, hires Chris Billeter as EVP and head of digital strategy and intelligence. Billeter was most recently an SVP at Burson. He has also been VP, digital at the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, as well as a director at DCI Group and Seven Letter, and deputy digital director for the National Republican Congressional Committee. "Chris brings a winning combination of strategic insight and digital expertise that will further strengthen our ability to deliver results for clients in an increasingly complex communications environment," said FTP managing partner Robert Mathias. “His leadership will continue to grow and expand our integrated digital capabilities and drive innovation across the firm."

Brendan Kennedy

The Baker Agency hires Brendan Kennedy as a director. Kennedy joins Baker from Albany, NY-based Overit, where he served as public relations manager. Before that, he was senior counselor, public affairs at Mower Agency. He is also the co-author of two children’s books with his father, Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist William Kennedy. His areas of expertise include strategic marketing, media relations, digital media, media training, video production and crisis communications. In his new role, Kennedy will provide strategic counsel and manage key client accounts across the agency’s three offices in Albany, Pittsburgh and St. Petersburg. “Having had the privilege of working alongside Brendan nearly 20 years ago, I can personally attest to the exceptional expertise, experience and strategic insight he brings to our organization,” said The Baker Agency founder and CEO Megan Baker.

Sukhi Sahni

Varo Bank, which bills itself as the first all-digital nationally chartered bank in the U.S., names Sukhi Sahni as chief communications officer. Sahni has served as SVP, head of integrated strategy & operations at Wells Fargo and led brand communications across key lines of business at Capital One. Most recently, she served as a fractional CMO and advisor to high-growth startups. "Selecting the right leader to guide Varo’s story was all about bringing on someone with deep enterprise experience, digital-first vision, and heart,” said Varo Bank CEO Gavin Michael, “Sukhi Sahni brings all three to Varo as our new chief communications officer.”