Ripley PR is named a silver winner in the TITAN American Business Awards’ Outstanding PR Campaign category. The award recognizes RIpley for its work with Reins, a startup offering alternative equity solutions. Reins CEO and co-founder Chris Buttehnam cited Ripley’s deep understanding of the unique perspectives in skilled trades.” The TITAN American Business Awards include U.S.-based companies, organizations, entrepreneurs, executives, and business professionals across such sectors as corporate leadership, entrepreneurship, marketing, customer service, human resources, technology, IT, communications, product development, and business operations. Ripley CEO was named Female Entrepreneur of the Year by the TITAN Awards in 2024.

Excellera, a corporate-advisory firm, came in at number one in deal count, as well as fourth in deal value, in Mergermarket’s list of top EMEA firms. The firm also led the list for deal count (and was second in deal value) in Italy. Excellera, which has more than 400 employees and collaborators, has a presence across 15 offices worldwide. It brings together firms specializing in strategic and financial communication, public affairs and advisory services. “The financial communication expertise that has made firms such as Barabino & Partners and Community benchmarks in the market now finds expression within an even larger Group,” said Exceller CEO Paolo Zanetto.

Thunderly is telling the stories of military veterans who transferred the discipline, organization and leadership skills developed in service to their country into successful post-military careers as franchise business owners, as part of its year-long "American Dreamers: The Stories of Franchising" effort. This month's featured franchise owners include: Cory Boxall, owner of multiple TeamLogic IT locations throughout Virginia, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps, and Brian Franks, who served in the U.S. Army before transitioning to business ownership as franchisee of a Z PLUMBERZ® plumbing business in Toledo. "Veterans are uniquely positioned for success in franchising," said Thunderly co-founder and CEO Scott White. "They understand how to execute proven systems, lead teams and stay focused on accomplishing the mission. It's no surprise that so many veterans thrive as franchise owners.”