Mercury Public Affairs has agreed to perform PR, communications and government relations services for the Croatian Democratic Union of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Croats, which comprise about 16 percent of the country’s population, are one of the three constituent peoples (e.g., Bosniaks, Serbs, Croats) in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Croatian language is one of the three official languages of the country.

Mercury will coordinate outreach and engagement activities for the Union on domestic and international obligations stemming from the 1995 Dayton Peace Framework, according to the firm’s contract.

The goal is to uphold peace, stability, territorial integrity and the multi-ethnic character of Bosnia and Herzegovinan, preserving the constitutional framework and the equality of the three constituent peoples. .

Mercury will develop “Washington-ready advocacy materials, policy briefings, talking points, and engagement tools that clearly communicate client’s policy priorities, political vision, and commitment to strengthening Bosnia and Herzegovina’s relationship with the United States, NATO, and the European Union.”

Partners Toby Moffett (former Connecticut Democratic Congressman) and Bryan Lanza (communications director for the Trump transition team) along with VP Bernardo Ribenboim represent the Union.

Mercury’s three-month contract began July 24 and is worth $90K. Omnicom owns Mercury.