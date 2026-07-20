TURNER comes on board as the first PR agency of record for Overseas Adventure Travel, a Boston-based tour operator specializing in small-group land and small-ship adventures for travelers 50 and older. The agency will lead strategic communications for O.A.T., building awareness of the family-owned brand in the U.S. market and sharing its story with travelers 50 and older. O.A.T. was founded in 1978 by educator Judi Wineland, the first U.S. tour operator to offer tented safaris in Tanzania. The company’s trip are limited to 16 travelers by land and 25 by ship, each led by a local Trip Experience Leader who shares the culture of their homeland firsthand. “TURNER's creativity and deep relationships in travel media make them the ideal partner to share that story with a new generation of travelers," said Brian FitzGerald, CEO of Grand Circle Corporation, O.A.T.'s parent company.

FINN Partners signs on as AOR for Langham Hospitality Group, manager of The Langham, Custom House, Bangkok, which is launching later this year in the Thai capital’s Bang Rak District. In addition to supporting the 60-guestroom and 15-suite property, FINN will work on announcements including those for multi-property stories. In addition to amenities including private river journeys and chauffeured Bentley transfers, the hotel will offer convenient access to many of Bangkok’s leading attractions. Established in 1888 under King Rama V, the landmark was once regarded as the country’s gateway to the world.

Hannah Cranston Media is named public relations agency of record for NULASTIN, a beauty company that offers elastin replenishment products for hair, lashes, brows and skin. HCM will lead earned media and affiliate marketing for NULASTIN. The agency will also deploy its proprietary generative engine optimization framework to ensure that the brand is discoverable not only in traditional media, but across the AI- search platforms where women increasingly research hair thinning, menopause, and healthy powered aging. "A woman dealing with hair loss deserves better than fear-based marketing and a hopeful guess. That is the reason NULASTIN exists," said Leah Garcia, Founder and CEO of NULASTIN founder and CEO Leah Garcia. "HCM builds visibility for brands doing meaningful work in women's health, and this is the chapter where our science needs to reach past the beauty aisle."