Trailrunner International is handling Axum Capital Partners’ move to acquire a controlling interest in BARCODE, a performance hydration brand, in partnership with NBA All-Star Victor Wembanyama.

Axum is a Charlotte-based private equity firm focused on investing in health and wellness-oriented food and beverage brands and operators.

Its BARCODE investment “further advances our strategy and commitment to collaborate with distinctive health and wellness consumer brands—alongside exceptional founders, operators, cultural leaders and athletes—to accelerate growth, drive operational excellence, and create long-term value,” according to Muhsin Muhammad, a managing partner at Axum.

BARCODE was co-founded by Kyle Kuzma, who was part of the Los Angeles Lakers 2020 championship team.

It has worked with cultural and athlete endorsors Halle Berry, Kelly Rowland, Derrick Rose, Chelsea Gray and Carmelo Anthony.

Wembanyama said the Axum connection provides BARCODE “a great opportunity to establish a leading transformative hydration platform across the wellness space.” His San Antonio Spurs lost to the New York Knicks in the 2026 NBA Finals.

Trailrunner, which is part of Public Policy Holding Company, has Jamie Paster, working the deal.