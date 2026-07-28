Colorado Trial Lawyers Association wants proposals for a PR campaign to promote the work of its members, strengthen CTLA’s identity, reshape the public narrative of trial lawyers, and advance legislative initiatives.
CO Trial Lawyers Seek PR Boost
Tue., Aug. 4, 2026
By Kevin McCauley
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