Randy Sinclair

Randy Sinclair, who rose to lead investor relations at Chevron, will move to Northrop Grumman on Aug. 10 as VP-IR.

During his 11-year run at the energy giant, Sinclair held various corporate finance and strategy posts in Texas, California, Israel and the Republic of the Congo. Prior to Chevron, he did a six-year stint in the Coast Guard as operational team leader.

At Northrop Grumman, Sinclair will report to John Greene, VP & chief financial officer.

On Aug. 3, Northrop Grumman announced a $3B deal to power the “Arsenal of Freedom," working alongside the Defense Dept. and Lockheed Martin.

Under that pact, Northrop Grumman agreed to accelerate production of the Patriot anti-missile system that is in short supply following the President Trump's invasion of Iran.

Stock of the Falls Church, VA-based contractor is trading at $554.39. The 52-week range is between $774 and $479.02.