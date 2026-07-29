Christine Diven

CURA Strategies, an integrated healthcare communications and public affairs consulting firm, brings on Christine Diven as SVP, life sciences and nutrition. Diven joins CURA from Burson, where as a VP she led integrated communications programs for leading biopharmaceutical companies, including Sanofi, AstraZeneca and AbbVie. She has also held positions at JPA Health, Porter Novelli and Weber Shandwick. Diven brings expertise spanning earned media, digital strategy, data and analytics, stakeholder engagement and executive visibility to CURA. “Her deep pharmaceutical communications experience, scientific foundation and ability to translate complex information into compelling narratives will strengthen our work across the board,” said CURA Strategies founder and CEO Anne Woodbury.

Rebekah Mena

The National Association of Government Communicators names Rebekah Mena president-elect for a two-year term. Mena became a member of NAGC in 2020 and joined the board of directors in 2022 as the digital engagement director. She has also served as chief of staff to the assistant city administrator for government operations in the Executive Office of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. At NAGC, Mena will focus on improving alliances between government communications and the private sector, strategic planning for the organization, and supporting government communicators through professional development opportunities, networking and sharing best practices. “With experience in every facet of our industry, Rebekah Mena will help NAGC continue to demonstrate the importance of this profession as governments at all levels work to establish trust with the public,” said NAGC president Mick Bullock.

Amy Held

Conagra Brands appoints Amy Held as EVP and chief administrative officer, overseeing human resources and corporate communications in addition to serving as chief of staff, effective September 14. Her newly created role is designed to streamline key corporate functions. She was most recently chief human resources officer at The Simply Good Foods Company. Before that, Held spent more than a decade at The J.M. Smucker Company, ultimately becoming chief transformation officer. "Bringing HR and Communications together under one leader is consistent with how we are approaching the entire organization—with simplicity and accountability," said Conagra Brands president and CEO John Brase. "Amy brings exactly the experience and perspective we need to build on Conagra's strong foundation, and I am confident that bringing these together under unified leadership will make us a stronger, more connected organization."