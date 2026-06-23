FGS Global has acquired Rich Feuer Anderson, a DC-based government relations shop focused on the financial services and energy sectors.

Founded in 2003, RFA works with Fortune 500 companies, banks, asset managers, insurers, energy producers, infrastructure, fintech startups and utilities to handle their regulatory and legislative challenges.

FGA says the deal creates the first fully integrated platform for clients navigating policy issues from Washington to global markets.

Winnie Lerner, FGS partner and North America CEO, noted that financial services and energy companies are two of the most rapidly shifting and dynamic industries globally.

“The clients we serve in those sectors are asking for something the market has not yet delivered: Washington policy depth, regulatory accesses and world-class communications under one roof,” she said. “RFA is the ideal partner to make that a reality.

KKR owns FGS.