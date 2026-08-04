David Purcell

The U.S. Green Building Council, developer of the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) rating system, names David Purcell CMO, leading the organization’s marketing and communications. Purcell was most recently principal of Purcell Strategies, which advised growth-stage and enterprise clients across the healthcare, financial services and technology sectors. He previously held senior marketing posts at UnitedHealth Group, Visa, Charles Schwab, BlackRock and American Express. Purcell is based at USGBC’s Washington, DC headquarters. “David will play a crucial role in expanding the reach of our ideas and innovations, accelerating adoption of our products and services, strengthening our brand, and positioning us for continued growth and global impact,” said Peter Templeton, president and CEO of USGBC and Green Business Certification Inc.

Andy Dueñas

Capital V Strategies, a strategic communications and advisory firm, names Andy Dueñas to lead its newly launched Transactions & IPO Communications division. Before joining CapV in 2025 as director of financial services & crisis, he was senior manager, corporate communications at Walgreen’s. He has also held corporate affairs and communications posts at Burson and JPMorgan Chase. In his new post, Dueñas will oversee the new division as it advises public and private companies across AI, banking, fintech, payments, digital assets, lending, insurance, proptech and financial infrastructure. He will work alongside senior associates Lucy Peng and Abby Vare. “Andy has a mix of both public in-house and private company experience which makes him a great fit to lead this practice,” said CapV CEO and founder Jessica Schaefer.

Stephen Langlois

Haven Tower Group, which works with clients in the wealth management space, appoints Stephen Langlois to its board of advisors. Langlois is currently managing principal of Seaport Consulting Partners. He previously served as head of distribution strategy for Fidelity Institutional and head of strategic business development for Fidelity Wealth Technologies. The addition of Langlois is intended to further strengthen the industry expertise, strategic relationships and insights represented on Haven Tower's Board. "As somebody who has led some of the industry's most respected firms and platforms, Stephen’s experience in scaling businesses and navigating industry transformation will provide tremendous value to our leadership team and our board,” said Haven Tower CEO & partner Joe Kuo.