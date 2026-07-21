Diffusion is appointed PR agency of record for Mellow Sleep, a sleep and home brand that had more than $100 million in sales within its first nine months. The agency will execute a strategic PR program leveraging earned media, product sampling and affiliate marketing. Its efforts will spotlight Mellow Sleep’s approach to everyday rest essentials across consumer lifestyle, home, wellness and shopping media. The brand is best known for its viral first-to-market CloudAlign pillow which continues to be the #1 selling pillow on TikTok Shop. “Diffusion’s experience creating impactful consumer launches and building meaningful brand engagement made them the ideal partner to help tell the next chapter of the Mellow story,” said Mellow Sleep c-founder Chad Keller.

The Blueshirt Group is selected to lead the investor relations and financial communication programs for Enablence Technologies, which supplies planar lightwave circuit (PLC) optical chips for datacom, telecommunications, artificial intelligence, and advanced vision applications. Blueshirt will work to raise the company's profile within the investment community. The engagement is subject to standard regulatory filings and acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. "Blueshirt's deep expertise in capital markets advisory for technology companies makes them an ideal partner to help us broaden our visibility among the financial community in Canada and the United States,” said Enablence CEO Todd Haugen.

Wise Up PR signs on as PR agency of record for Lite Coms, which designs and manufactures advanced tactical satellite communications terminals for defense and government applications. The agency is tasked with implementing a media relations campaign to enhance industry awareness of the company. Wise Up’s scope of work will include executing product PR and corporate announcements, as well as amplifying industry awareness of Lite Coms’ C-suite leaders through thought leadership. Since being formed in 2018, Lite Coms has brought a portfolio of 18 products to market and delivered more than 10,000 terminals to its customers. . “Wise Up PR is the natural partner to support our next phase of growth, given the team's knowledge of supporting brands operating in this industry,” said Lite Coms marketing manager Shaylyn Kissinger.