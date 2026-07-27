Quad/Graphics launches Direct, a Quad Agency. VP of direct marketing Carl Fischer will lead the agency. Direct will focus on helping marketers create, execute and measure direct marketing campaigns in one connected offering. Its capabilities include strategy and planning; audience intelligence; pre-market creative validation; execution through Quad's in-house production platform; direct mail; and end-to-end campaign analytics and measurement. "The strongest marketing happens when physical and digital experiences work together to capture attention, build connections and inspire action," said Quad chairman and CEO Joel Quadracci. "As brands return to direct marketing, Direct, a Quad Agency, brings together the capabilities Quad has built over decades to help marketers lead the discipline's next era."

InnoVision Marketing Group SVP/senior creative director Giselle Campos and SVP/general manager Alanna Markey are among the first-ever winners of the San Diego Business Journal’s Indispensables Awards, which recognizes professionals who make the greatest impact within their organizations and across the San Diego business community. From a field of 150 finalists, only 25 were selected to receive the honor. Campos built InnoVision’s influencer and Hispanic marketing divisions as well as working to integrate AI into the agency’s marketing strategies. Markey’s leadership and vision have shaped the agency's growth and success since its inception in 2012. “One of the greatest compliments a leader can receive is to be called indispensable, because it isn’t a title that’s given. It’s earned over thousands of decisions, countless acts of leadership and an unwavering commitment to helping others succeed,” said Ric Militi, CEO/executive creative director of InnoVision Marketing Group. “Giselle and Alanna have embodied those qualities throughout nearly the entire history of InnoVision.”

Park Place Technologies, an IT infrastructure services firm that works with Feintuch Communications, releases the second episode of its “The Savvy CIO” podcast. "Liquid Cooling: When, Why, and Which?” features Datum CEO and co-founder Zach Smith in conversation with host Bradd Busick about one of the most urgent and least understood shifts happening inside today's data centers. With rack densities at data centers rising, and ever-increasing level of heat being generated, traditional air cooling can no longer keep pace, forcing IT leaders to rethink infrastructure at the chip level. In the episode, Smith walks listeners through the practical realities CIOs face today: how to evaluate workload requirements, what questions to ask data center and colocation partners, and the operational risks that come with adopting liquid cooling. The episode also includes perspective from Chris Carrero, chief technology officer at Park Place Technologies, on the lack of industry standardization across liquid cooling systems and the gap between greenfield and brownfield data center readiness. The episode is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube.