Natasha Le Bel

Sotheby’s brings on Christie’s global head of communications Natasha Le Bel to serve as chief communications officer.

At Christie’s, Le Bel oversaw strategic communications for the company worldwide, working with its senior executive team and regional presidents, as well as communications and marketing teams in New York, London, Paris and Hong Kong.

Before she joined Christie’s in 2020, Le Bel was an EVP in FINN Partners’ Polskin Arts & Communications unit. She advised museums, cultural institutions, auction houses and nonprofit organizations, handling the Whitney Museum’s move downtown from the space which is now occupied by Sotheby’s, and The Museum of Modern Art’s expansion initiatives. She also worked with the Guggenheim Museum, Studio Museum in Harlem and The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.

Based in New York, Le Bel leads Sotheby’s global communications strategy, working with senior leaders in fine art, luxury and financial services across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.