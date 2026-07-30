Amsterdam’s CFF Communications handles Accell Group as Europe’s No 1 e-bike and No. 2 bicycle maker declares insolvency after failing to find a buyer.

Netherlands-based Accell began a restructuring program in February, which included searching for a buyer or merger partner.

Since then, Accell and its advisors have explored various options, held discussions with several interested partners, and considered multiple offers but could not find a way to meet its financial obligations in its current state of operations.

Accell will now enter insolvency proceedings, which CEO Jonas Nilsson said is a deeply sad and frustrating situation. "It is an especially difficult moment for our employees, creditors, customers, suppliers, and partners,” he said. "Every realistic option for the future of the business has been tirelessly explored, and none have resulted in a solution to continue the group in its current form.”

Accell is the owner of the Raleigh brand, which once ranked as the world’s most popular bike. It also owns the Haibike, Winora, Ghost, Batavus, Koga, Lapierre, Sparta, Babboe and Carson brands.

CFF Communications has Uneke Dekkers and Janneke Dijkstra representing Accell.