Amsterdam’s CFF Communications handles Accell Group as Europe’s No 1 e-bike and No. 2 bicycle maker declares insolvency after failing to find a buyer.

Netherlands-based Accell and its advisors have explored various options, held discussions with several interested partners, and considered multiple offers but could not find a way to meet its financial obligations in its current state of operations.

It will now enter insolvency proceedings, which CEO Jonas Nilsson said is a deeply sad and frustrating situation. "It is an especially difficult moment for our employees, creditors, customers, suppliers, and partners,” he said.

Accell is the owner of the Raleigh brand, which once ranked as the world’s most popular bike. It also owns the Haibike, Winora, Ghost, Batavus, Koga, Lapierre, Sparta, Babboe and Carson brands.

CFF Communications has Uneke Dekkers and Janneke Dijkstra representing Accell.