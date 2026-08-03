Gloria Bohan

Omega World Travel will reach our 55th year milestone on September 20th. Omega's anniversary is particularly meaningful as our nation also commemorates its landmark 250th anniversary. As the US celebrates two and a half centuries of determination, sacrifice and concern for others, we salute those who created the opportunities Omega has benefited from in building our business.

We are marveling at how the travel landscape has advanced over these 55 years, and we are deeply grateful to the incredible clients, dedicated partners, and resilient community whose support has allowed us to reach this historic moment.

1990 USA Today feature on Gloria Bohan as a pioneer in business travel.

With summer travel in full swing, people are looking past the usual getaways. Travelers are seeking to truly immerse themselves in new cultures and embark on long-awaited, bucket-list journeys.

Yet, we celebrate this milestone at a time when the world faces profound challenges. With ongoing global wars and geopolitical instability creating a complex and uncertain international landscape, the desire to explore is naturally met with heightened caution.

In this environment, Omega's travel advisors have become more essential than ever. They offer vital support as trusted advocates, working tirelessly to ensure that Americans can continue to travel, and to do so safely and joyfully.

By continuously monitoring global safety protocols, slicing through online noise, and providing real-time oversight, our advisors restore peace of mind, transforming what could be a stressful logistical hurdle into a seamless, meaningful journey.

On the vacation side, we're seeing a massive resurgence in cruising as a secure and stress-free way to see the world. Cruising remains one of the smartest values out there, bundling your room, world-class dining, entertainment, and multiple destinations into a seamless experience. The demand for both ocean and river cruising continues to skyrocket, with travelers constantly looking for unique, immersive itineraries throughout Europe, Alaska, the Caribbean, Asia, and South America.

Gloria Bohan was named Godmother of the Windstar Star Legend.

But what's really moving the needle this year is the way people are traveling. There is a beautiful push toward intentional, meaningful connection, which is why we are planning a record number of multigenerational family vacations.

Flexible financing and pay-over-time options have also been a game-changer, making these trips accessible to families who might have previously thought a big vacation was out of reach.

Behind the scenes, we've also spent decades perfecting how groups move and connect securely. That's why we have completely leveled up our group booking services alongside our award-winning Meetings and Events department.

This article is featured in O'Dwyer's Jul./Aug. '26 Travel & Tourism PR Magazine



Planning an event, such as a high-stakes corporate conference or an intricate incentive trip, comes with a lot of moving parts. Our dedicated teams handle the heavy lifting, securing blocks of flights and negotiating complex hotel logistics while managing custom event tech. We don't just book rooms; we engineer frictionless experiences that allow organizers to actually enjoy their own events, knowing every detail is covered by a recognized leader in event planning and the world of institutional travel.

We were among the very first to balance rigorous policy enforcement with the human needs of the traveler, engineering custom tech solutions and data analytics platforms when the rest of the industry was still relying on paper.

Over the decades, we have handled everything from routine business trips to high-security, massive-scale government mobilizations, earning a reputation for absolute reliability under pressure.

For Omega, travel is about more than managing a budget. We provide the strategic oversight, ironclad security integration, and 24/7 human support that keeps organizations moving smoothly, no matter where in the world duty calls.

Dedication to technology and automation has been part of our growing strength. From the early use of computers in 1978 to today we continue to have a strong infrastructure to support different needs of businesses and government. We are energized by the challenges and the opportunities for our mission of fostering an entrepreneurial spirit.

Building on Omega's many accomplishments as an industry pioneer, we continue to carve out an innovative path for the future. Travel programs will continue to be built around four pillars: traveler experience, automation and AI, risk management and duty of care, and data-driven decision making.

The overall market will continue to grow, and winners will be organizations that combine technology with high-touch service. Travel is becoming less about issuing tickets and more about managing business mobility, traveler productivity, and organizational outcomes. Given the complexity of government and corporate travel programs, human expertise will remain essential even as automation expands.

Bohan is a supporter of Junior Achievement.

Finally, our 55-year milestone is a powerful reminder of our roots and the community that lifted us up. As a certified woman-owned travel management company, our legacy isn't just about business growth; it's about paving the way for others.

From day one, our leadership team has made it a core mission to advocate for, mentor, and lift up other women entrepreneurs. We know firsthand the hurdles of building something from the ground up, and we are deeply passionate about fueling a collaborative ecosystem where women-led businesses can thrive.

Partnering with Omega means working with a team committed to exceptional service, cost-saving expertise, and a shared vision of empowerment that stretches far beyond the boarding gate, ensuring our collective journey onward is as joyful as it is secure.

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Gloria Bohan is the Founder and CEO of Omega World Travel, a certified woman-owned global travel management company she established in 1972. Bohan also owns Cruise.com and TravTech, Omega’s sister companies. This family of brands operates globally to deliver both direct-to-consumer bookings and behind-the-scenes travel technology.