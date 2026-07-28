Kayla Atwater

If I think back on the most meaningful pieces of media coverage our team has secured over the years, almost all of them started with a one-on-one conversation. Tailoring a call or pitch to a journalist’s work isn't new, by any means. Personalization has always been a core principle of our industry. What has changed is everything around it, the way we do it, and the weight it now carries.

The media are stretched thin, newsrooms are shrinking, and AI-generated outreach is adding even more noise to already overflowing inboxes. Because of that, personalization is no longer simply a best practice. It’s the difference between opening a door or getting ignored. With the volume most media are managing now, anything that does not feel relevant gets immediately filtered out (deleted).

Personalization is also one of the clearest ways to tell that there’s a human behind the keyboard. Journalists can tell when a pitch has been thoughtfully developed for them specifically versus when it was likely created using AI or mass distributed to an agency database. In the increasingly automated, fast-paced world we live in today, it’s important to get back to the basics of effective communication, knowing who you are speaking to and taking the time to approach media relations like just that – relationships.

The new reality of pitching journalists

One of the biggest shifts I've seen over my career is how much journalists are juggling now, often managing the work that used to be divided amongst several roles. Many travel journalists today cover broader beats than they did a decade ago. Editors are balancing leaner teams. Freelancers are facing increased competition for assignments and placement.

Media relations isn’t a numbers game. The PR professionals who stand out aren’t the ones sending the most pitches. They’re the ones sending the most selective pitches that are specific, timely, and useful. That means giving a journalist just enough information upfront without causing extra back and forth for clarification on simple details. Journalists are not only evaluating whether a story is interesting, but whether it’s realistic to turn around within their tight deadlines.

This article is featured in O'Dwyer's Jul./Aug. '26 Travel & Tourism PR Magazine



Personalization also comes down to carefully curating the idea itself. The most successful pitches are often the ones built around insights that are slightly ahead of the curve. Instead of just summarizing what’s already happening, it’s even better if we’re helping surface what’s starting to emerge. That might come from firsthand experiences in a destination, unique patterns being noticed across a hotel portfolio, or insights from local voices who are closest to what’s happening on-the-ground.

On the flip side, knowing when not to reach out is just as important as knowing when to send an email. There’s pressure in PR to move quickly and widely, but sometimes it’s best to pause and wait for the right fit rather than pushing it everywhere at once. Never underestimate the power of a smaller, more intentional target media list.

The best stories aren't one-size-fits-all

Personalization is central to authentic storytelling. A destination, resort or tourism brand is made up of unlimited story potential. But it’s up to us as the professionals to find what’s unique, as well as what will pique the interest of our ideal media outlet. A new hotel opening, for example, may have relevance from a design perspective, a culinary perspective, a wellness perspective and a sustainability perspective. A local reporter may focus on the economic impact of a development (make sure you have numbers to support your story), a travel editor is more interested in the guest experience (do you have a loyalist you can offer up for an interview?) and some media are data junkies (proactively bring them an infographic!)

The most effective travel PR professionals understand, instinctively, how to craft different pitch angles and that one announcement can become several thoughtful, targeted pitches catered to various journalists. This is where personalization comes into play. It’s about understanding which part of a client’s story is most relevant to the target audience who you’d ultimately like to be reading it and leading with that.

This also shows up in pitching media visits, which are integral to first-hand storytelling in travel PR. Not long ago, it was common for group press trips to follow a single structured itinerary. While that can still work in certain situations, there’s been a clear shift toward more flexibility and customization. Journalists are working in a much more competitive environment now, so there’s more pressure to deliver angles that are distinct and original.

We recently applied this approach to a group press trip for Corendon Hotels & Resorts' collection of properties in Amsterdam. Recognizing that some journalists were visiting the city for the first time while others were already familiar with the destination, we created two “tracks” each day: one focused on iconic experiences and another highlighting more local, lesser-known experiences. Journalists were able to choose what was most relevant to their interests and the stories they were pursuing. We brought them back together each evening for a culinary experience, which served a dual purpose, allowing them to network and share stories from their day, while also sparking new angles for coverage with one another.

Travelers expect personalization too

Personalization is increasingly visible across the travel industry itself. It extends to what readers, fans, followers and viewers want. With tools like Google’s AI Mode now integrated into the search box, people are able to research destinations and receive summarized information that reflects their personal interests based on their prompts. As a result, even travel inspiration is becoming more filtered and individualized.

That inspiration also no longer comes from a single source. Travelers move between search tools like Google, social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, newsletters, review sites and traditional media. Each plays a different role in what gets seen and what ultimately influences their vacation planning.

For PR professionals, this makes editorial presence even more important. When travelers are comparing options and narrowing down ideas, editorial coverage is often what keeps a brand visible and stay in the mix. That’s where it matters most, ensuring our clients are present in those moments of consideration.

Why fundamentals matter more now

When content can be generated in seconds, human judgment becomes more valuable. When outreach can be automated, genuine relationship-building stands out.

Despite the new technologies and tools that exist today, the fundamentals still matter most. Personalization remains one of the most powerful drivers of effective PR.

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Kayla Atwater serves as Associate Vice President of Hemsworth: Travel & Tourism.