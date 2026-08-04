Jenny Tartikoff

SiriusXM recruits Paramount Pictures EVP, global communications Jenny Tartikoff to serve as SVP and head of communications, effective August 10.

At Paramount, Tartikoff led internal and external corporate communications, corporate social responsibility and awards strategy for the studio’s live-action and animation properties.

She previously served as head of communications, content & advertising at Spotify; SVP, global communications at Universal Pictures; and SVP, corporate entertainment at Rubinstein.

In her new post, Tartikoff will oversee SiriusXM’s overall communications and public relations strategy and execution. She will work to promote the company’s content and business narrative while serving as a senior advisor to the company’s leadership team.

“Jenny’s experience across entertainment, streaming, podcasting and advertising makes her the right leader to guide our communications into the next phase of SiriusXM’s strategy across our portfolio of audio businesses,” said Sirius XM president and chief content officer Scott Greenstein.