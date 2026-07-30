Carolyn Izzo

Carolyn Izzo is the Founder and CEO of CIIC PR, a full-service public relations and marketing communications agency specializing in travel and tourism, hospitality, food and beverage, and luxury lifestyle. Celebrating 30 years in business, Carolyn has built CIIC into a nationally recognized, award-winning agency and is a passionate storyteller and mentor, deeply committed to nurturing the next generation of communications leaders.

What inspired you to start your own PR agency, and how did you get your first client?

My background is in theater, dance, and communications, so storytelling has always been at the heart of who I am. Early in my PR career, I worked at some of the top agencies in the country and learned from incredible mentors. Still, I wanted something more personal and relationship-driven. I wanted to build an agency that emphasized authenticity, creativity, and senior-level service.

With encouragement (and a spare room in my mother’s home), I launched CIIC PR. My first client came through a personal connection, reinforcing what I have always believed: this business is built on relationships. From there, I focused on delivering exceptional work, growing a team with shared values, and building momentum one relationship at a time.

What’s your go-to strategy for building lasting relationships with clients and the press?

Authenticity and consistency. Whether you are speaking with a journalist, client, or colleague, people want to feel heard and valued. I lead by listening (really listening) to understand what they need and how we can support them. Relationships in PR are not built through a single pitch. They are built over time through trust, reliability and genuine care, even when there is no immediate ask on the table.

This article is featured in O'Dwyer's Jul./Aug. '26 Travel & Tourism PR Magazine



Which platforms or tactics have been most effective for growing your brand?

Thought leadership and strategic storytelling have been especially effective. We share our team’s expertise through editorial placements, speaking opportunities and industry collaborations. We also believe in showcasing our people and celebrating their work because it creates an authentic connection to who we are as an agency. At the same time, a significant amount of our growth has come through referrals, which is a testament to the strong relationships we have developed with clients, media, industry partners and colleagues both within and outside the communications field. Those trusted relationships have been essential to building our reputation and sustaining the agency’s growth over the past 30 years.

The CIIC PR Team: From NY to Miami to LA - and beyond. Photo: CIIC PR

What’s one piece of advice you would give to anyone entering the PR or communications industry today?

Be bold, and be yourself. Do not wait until you feel “ready.” Start where you are. Speak up, ask questions, and trust your instincts.

This industry rewards creativity, grit, and strong relationships. Lean into your strengths and surround yourself with people who challenge and champion you.

Is there a mantra or philosophy that guides your leadership?

Yes. My mother once told me, “To dream of the person you would like to be is to waste the person you are.” It reminds me to stay grounded, present, and appreciative of how far I have already come. It also helps me lead with authenticity, gratitude and purpose.

What are you most proud of as CIIC PR celebrates its 30th anniversary?

I am most proud of the people and relationships that have made these 30 years possible. I am grateful to the clients who trusted us to share their stories, and to the journalists, editors, producers, and influencers who have collaborated with us along the way.

Most of all, I am proud of my team: hardworking, creative, and caring individuals who genuinely care about our clients, our work, and one another. We have grown and evolved, but that sense of family has remained at the heart of CIIC PR. Reaching 30 years is an extraordinary milestone, and I do not take the journey for granted. I am filled with gratitude for what we have built together and excitement for what comes next.

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John O’Dwyer is the Publisher of O’Dwyer’s. Would you like to be interviewed for the magazine? Contact John at [email protected].