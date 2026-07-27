FleishmanHillard is shuttering its Dublin office as Omnicom Public Relations reorganizes its global operations. The office, which opened in October 1990 as Fleishman-Hillard Saunders, represented a wide range of Irish and international companies and brands across health, consumer and corporate communications. The 20-employee operation has been run by Rhona Blake as managing director since 2005. OMC says that it will continue supporting clients in Ireland through its broader OPR and Omnicom network. Following Omnicom’s acquisition of Interpublic last year, Porter Novelli was combined with FleishmanHillard in February and Golin merged with Ketchum in June.

Vested acquires Watermark, a Washington, D.C.-based public affairs and special situations firm. The deal formally integrates Watermark’s public affairs, regulatory communications, crisis response, and investor relations capabilities into Vested’s platform. It reflects growing demand among Vested's financial services clients for integrated support at the intersection of communications, policy and regulation. Watermark founder Zack Condry will join Vested as head of public affairs and special situations, leading the firm's newly formalized practice in those areas. He will be joined by his full Watermark team. “Watermark’s work in public affairs and issues management puts us in the middle of some of the highest-stakes moments a company faces, and joining Vested means our team gets to do that at scale, for the biggest brands in financial services,” said Condry.

Matter earns two Pinnacle Awards 2026 Marketing & Communications honors for its clients. The awards recognize innovative campaigns that drive measurable results. Matter client AH Datalytics: The Crime Index took home a Platinum award for content marketing excellence, while Segway received a Diamond award for product PR launch. “When strategy, creativity and communications work as one, great things happen,” said Matter principal and CEO Scott Signore. “Honors like these only add to the rewarding experience of making an impact for our clients.” Matter has also been recognized in recent months with three PR Club of New England 2026 Bell Ringer Awards and seven 2026 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence awards.