Gianni Infantino

Height of arrogance… FIFA president Gianni Infantino has promised that he will review how he concocted his scheme of creating a $20B World Cup financial platform and selling shares to private investors.

“We acknowledge mistakes were made in the process of the proposed establishment of FIFA Forward Enterprise,” he wrote in a letter to FIFA’s management board that was co-signed by Mattias Grafström, secretary general.

Infantino admitted that things should have been handled differently. “We sincerely apologize for these errors and commit to them not happening again,” said the letter.

Tellingly, he didn’t apologize for the idea of monetizing the soccer organization, which was the No. 1 objection for fans across the world. He’s just sorry about that way that he presented the plan to turn over FIFA to Wall Street investment types.

Apparently, he believes better PR will win the day the next time around. FIFA's most powerful federation, Europe, threw cold water on Infantino's mea culpa. It has lost all faith in his leadership following the monetization plan and promises to carry out its threat to boycott the World Cup.

FIFA's board wants to put the whole mess behind it. Now that Infantino has withdrawn his go-private plan, the embattled organization said it will no longer tolerate any attacks on its integrity, good governance and due process and will take all necessary measures to protect and safeguard its name and reputation.

Touchy, touchy. Actions speak louder than words.

Targeting journalists… Well-respected Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch charge Israel with deliberately targeting and attacking Lebanese journalists.

Its April 22 attack killed journalist Amal Khalil and severely wounded her camera operator Zainab Faraj.

“The Israeli military says it does not target journalists, but the facts and evidence show that it has repeatedly done so. Amal Khalil and Zainab Faraj are the latest victims in a long series of such attacks,” said Ramzi Kaiss, Lebanon researcher at HRW. “Israeli forces’ continued killing of journalists shows a brazen willingness to commit atrocities without any fear of consequences.”

AI and HRW want the Lebanese government to petition the International Criminal Court to investigate the attacks as war crimes. HRW goes a step further, calling on the US, UK, and EU countries to suspend military assistance to Israel for its attacks on journalists.

Fifteen media workers have been killed in Lebanon and and 210 in Gaza since 2023. How many more will die doing the job of reporting the news?

We need more bullets, Don. The US has run down its supply of ballistic and short-term missiles because gung-ho Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth knows that his boss loves fireworks shows.

So why did the president call off “the biggest attack since World War II?” It’s not as if the Iranians agreed to open up the Strait of Hormuz.

Of course, the president denies there’s an weapons shortage. He claims the US has “massive amounts" of munitions and threatened on Truth Social to hunt down “leakers” of military reports of shortages and toss them in jail with long-term sentences.

It will take images of US soldiers throwing rocks at the People's Liberation Army as it invades Taiwan before Trump admits the obvious.