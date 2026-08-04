Scott Mallone

West of Fairfax, which is in Los Angeles, appoints Scott Mallone as president. Mallone joins from SHFT Labs, where he was head of creative, leading brand development and digital marketing strategy. Over the course of his career, he has partnered with leading brands including MGM Resorts, Macy’s, Lexus, Universal Music Group, Marc Jacobs, and New Balance. In his new position, Mallone will oversee the strategic direction of the agency, guiding West of Fairfax through its next phase of growth. “I’ve worked with Scott for years across multiple roles, and he consistently brings a sharp creative perspective that elevates brands and ideas,” said Morgan Harris, CEO of North Sixth Group, which owns West of Fairfax. “His leadership is exactly what West of Fairfax needs at this stage.”

Brandon Carter

Codeword ups Brandon Carter to SVP, head of strategy. Carter was director of strategy. Before joining Codeword, he held content marketings posts at SquareFoot and Outbrain. In his new role, he will apply an integrated, culture-informed approach to uncover audience insights. “He’s written massive speeches, run niche content programs, crafted perfect positioning statements, and collaborated with pretty much every Codeword client over the past nine years,” said Codeword founding partner Kyle Monson. “Nobody understands the DNA of Codeword, where we’ve been, and where we’re heading better than he does."

Nick Westcott

JOTO PR Disruptors names Nick Westcott head of establishment, working to improve coordination across departments. Westcott was previously practice manager at Eyes On Litchfield. In his new role, Westcott will oversee key areas of the organization, including human resources, sales, marketing and internal operations. “Nick helps build the structure, communication, and systems that allow our people, our sales process, our marketing, and our client delivery engine to move in the same direction,” said JOTO CEO Karla Jo Helms.