Maria Corina Machado

The law firm of Ed Rogers, founding partner of BGR Group, has agreed to provide pro-bono guidance and strategic counsel to Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado.

She is founder of the Vente Venezuela political movement. Machado presented her Nobel Peace Prize to Donald Trump in the aftermath of the ouster of Venezuela leader Nicholas Maduro.

Rogers worked in the Reagan White House in the office of political affairs, where he served as Haley Barbour’s deputy.

His Rogers Law Group, which is in Birmingham, is counseling Machado.

In June, Machado signed on Washington-based RP&B Consulting for strategic communications services in the US on matters connected with America’s relationship with Venezuela.

That one-year agreement is also on a pro-bono basis.