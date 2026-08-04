Michelle Agnew

The Next Solutions Group names Michelle Agnew as VP, reputation and issues management. Agnew joins NSG from The Coca-Cola Company, where she was director of strategic communications. She has also served as senior manager, issues communications at Amazon and manager, external communications at Southwest Airlines. In her new role, she will support clients across the globe, reporting to NSG managing director, content & issues management Justin Blum. "Her knowledge and expertise will make her a tremendous addition to our strong team, and she will play an important role in the work we do for our clients to advance and protect their reputation," said Next Solutions Group CEO Raymond Kerins, Jr.

Lindsey Irvine

Nebius, which works with startups and enterprises building AI products, agents and services, appoints Lindsey Irvine as CMO. Irvine joins the company from Square, where as CMO she led global marketing across brand, demand, product and hardware. She previously served as CMO at Benchling and MuleSoft, a Salesforce company. Nebius chief revenue officer Marc Boroditsky said the company “requires a CMO who can build demand at every layer of the market, from enterprise buyers to the developer community. Lindsey knows how to build the full engine.”

(L-R) Leah Pope, Candace Dean

Zeta Global, an intelligent AI infrastructure company, names Leah Pope CMO and Candace Dean chief communications officer. Pope previously served as CMO at ActionIQ, helping establish the company as a leader in enterprise customer data and AI. Before that, she led marketing across Salesforce’s marketing portfolio. In her new post, she will lead Zeta’s global marketing organization, overseeing brand, product marketing, demand generation, customer marketing and events. Dean joined Zeta in 2024 as group VP and head of communications. She has also served as head of corporate communications at Zoom and a senior PR manager at Adobe. As CCO, she will continue leading Zeta's communications organization and corporate reputation efforts. “Our next evolution is becoming a must-have partner for enterprises looking to turn intelligence into growth,” said Zeta Global co-founder, chairman and CEO David A. Steinberg. “Leah will help us get there by translating what we've built into a clear, compelling market story, alongside Candace, who has been instrumental in shaping how the world hears it.”