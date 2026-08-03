The US Grains & BioProducts Council, which develops export markets for American barley, corn, sorghum and ethanol to more than 70 countries, is looking for a firm to serve as its Pakistan representative.
US Grains Council Seeks Pakistan Rep
Mon., Aug. 10, 2026
By Kevin McCauley
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