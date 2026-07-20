Ontario’s Ministry of Intergovernmental Affairs has retained Capitol Counsel to support its engagement and advocacy interests related to the USMCA free trade agreement between the US, Canada and Mexico.

On July 1, president Trump declined to extend the USMCA “in its current form” for another 16-year term. Canada and Mexico agreed to extend the treaty.

That US rejection triggers an annual review process, while the treaty remains in effect.

Capitol Counsel’s Aug. 1 Ontario agreement calls for a focus on trade, tariffs, energy, critical materials and the automotive sector.

The firm will review Ontario’s messaging and provide recommendations to make it more appealing to US audiences. It also will conduct on-ground support for premier Doug Ford and his ministers in advance for engagements with American legislators and decision-makers.

Capitol Counsel has seven partners working on the one-year contract valued in the $950K range.

That includes Robert Diamond, who was director of private sector engagement at the Obama White House; and George Sifakis, director of public liaison for president Trump.