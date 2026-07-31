The Brand Amp represents Archer Aviation as it acquires Boeing’s $200M flying-taxi operation in return for a 20 percent stake in the Silicon Valley startup.

Archer will acquire Boeing’s Wisk, SkyGrid and Insitu units.

The transaction combines complementary capabilities in autonomy, electric vertical takeoff, and landing aircrew and unmanned systems.

Archer founder/CEO Adam Goldstein called the deal “a watershed moment for Archer and the future of physical AI in aerospace and defense.”

He believes Archer has taken “the next step forward in becoming a diversified platform, rapidly growing its revenue base and scaling its operations,”

Boeing says the Archer connection allows it to focus on its core defense and commercial aviation businesses.

As a strategic partner to Archer, Boeing will continue its tech-sharing arrangement.

The Brand Amp, which is based in Seal Beach, CA, was founded in 2012 by Hill & Knowlton veterans Marc Altieri and Todd Brooks.