Marty McDonald

FINN Partners has named Fahlgren Mortine veteran Marty McDonald as managing partner and head of its new Columbus office.

She worked 26 years at FM, which was acquired by The Shipyard in 2024, rising to the presidency.

At Finn, McDonald will focus on economic development, domestic tourism, healthcare and logistics/supply chain clients.

She will work closely with Dan Pooley, Midwest lead, and build out the shop’s presence in Ohio’s largest city. McDonald also will become a member of Finn’s global travel leadership team.

Peter Finn said he’s known and admired McDonald for a long time. “Her appointment strengthens our ability to serve clients across the Midwest and beyond, while building something very new in Columbus,” he said.

Finn’s downtown Columbus office will open next month.