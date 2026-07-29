Scout Lab is named agency of record for JoeyCo, a platform that connects older adults with younger people seeking affordable housing to create intergenerational households that provide mutual support. The agency will lead consumer press and media strategy focused on growing awareness of JoeyCo's model as it expands. Scout Lab's work will help define and own the emerging category of community-based aging-in-place support, reaching the millions of older adults, families, and young people for whom traditional housing and care solutions aren't working. "We needed a partner who understood that JoeyCo isn't just a service, but a new way of thinking about how we care for each other,” said JoeyCo founder and CEO Alison Donnally . “Scout Lab brings the strategic vision and human-centered values to help us tell that story at scale."

McLean Media is selected as agency of record for OpenRoad Insurance, a provider of specialized insurance for classic and collector vehicles and related coverages. McLean Media will head up public relations, executive thought leadership, and media-relations initiatives designed to increase awareness of OpenRoad Insurance and educate agents and brokers, as well as consumers, about the risks, trends and opportunities shaping the collector car insurance market. In addition to insurance designed for collector vehicles, OpenRoad offers coverage and specialized protections that include emergency evacuation expenses, tools and spare parts coverage, vehicles under construction, and OpenRoad One for high-value collector vehicles, “McLean Media understands the insurance marketplace, appreciates the passion behind automotive enthusiasts, and knows how to tell meaningful stories that resonate with both consumers and the media” said OpenRoad Insurance CMO Bryan Ballatore.

5WPR is named agency of record for Novo, a financial platform for independent business owners. 5W will lead Novo's communications program, including corporate communications, executive visibility, thought leadership and earned media initiatives designed to strengthen the company's position as a leading advocate for independent business owners. Novo supports more than 250,000 small businesses across the U.S., helping entrepreneurs simplify their financial operations. “As Novo continues to grow, we're focused not only on building better financial tools, but also on advocating for the millions of entrepreneurs who power our economy every day,” said Novo CEO Jackson Barnes. “We're excited to partner with 5W to help elevate those conversations and bring greater attention to the challenges and opportunities facing independent business owners.”

Colangelo & Partners is appointed agency of record for the Finger Lakes Wine Alliance, which champions the Finger Lakes American Viticultural Area. The collaboration will focus on building relationships with key trade and media, ensuring that the Finger Lakes remains a consistent and respected presence in the national conversation. A key priority is the execution of the FLX Media Summit, an immersive media tour designed to provide media with an exclusive, firsthand look at the region's winemaking excellence. "Together, we'll deepen our relationships with trade and media while continuing to elevate the visibility, reputation, and long-term success of the Finger Lakes AVA," said FLWA executive director Amy Navor.