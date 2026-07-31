Trump Media & Technology Group posted a $238M Q2 loss on $1.7M in revenues. That performance compares to a $20M loss and $883K revenues in the 2025 comparable quarter.

First-half 2026 deficit soared to $644M from $51.7M.

The parent company of the Truth Social platform sees better days ahead as its significant legal bills begin to decline materially “on a go-forward basis allowing management to create a leaner operating structure.”

On August 1, 2026, the company launched its first data licensing product—Truth API, a business-to-business high-speed data feed. It sold the product to about 10 high-speed frequency traders at $60K to $100K a month.

TMTG expects to wrap up its $6B merger deal with TAE nuclear fusion company by the end of the year.

That move will make TM&TG “uncancellable,” interim CEO Kevin McGurn said during a call to investors.

“We should fully control our media platform around a simple idea: our technology, our own infrastructure, and our own destiny. We believe the same principle extends to energy,” he said.

McGurn is bullish on the energy business due to the soaring demand for electricity from data centers and AI.