Padilla is selected by performance supplement brand Ambrosia Collective to launch Planta Powered by Solein. The agency will provide earned media strategies aimed at building trust with Planta’s core audience, emphasizing its nutritional profile, performance, sustainability and innovative formulation. Padilla will also work to position Ambrosia Collective at the forefront of the future of food. Solein is a protein, developed by Solar Foods, that is made through a fermentation process that combines carbon dioxide, hydrogen, renewable energy and a naturally occurring microorganism without traditional agriculture or fossil fuels. “Padilla’s expertise across food, nutrition and sustainability, combined with the ability to connect communciations to real business objectves, made them the right partner to help introduce Planta Powered by Solein and support the product’s growth,” said Ambrosia Collective CEO Chris Hill.

Diffusion is named agency of record for Mondo Robotics, which develops consumer robotics products designed to integrate seamlessly into daily life. The agency will introduce Mondo Robotics to the U.S. market and support the launch of Beni, a portable, all-terrain robot that independently films while following users around. Diffusion’s efforts will center on driving awareness and sales for Beni while positioning Mondo Robotics as a leader shaping the future of home robotics. “As we prepare to introduce Beni to the U.S., Diffusion was our first call given their wealth of experience in the consumer tech space,” said Mondo Robotics marketing director Cody Skene. “Their understanding of how to make complex innovation feel relevant and their expertise in helping international companies build visibility in the U.S. is second to none.”

Redpoint signs on as North American PR representative for Setouchi DMO, the destination marketing organization that promotes travel and tourism to the Setouchi region in West Japan. The agency will engage national, regional and niche media through key industry events, news releases and proactive story development. Setouchi, which is centered around Japan’s Seto Inland Sea, has 700 scenic islands and a mild Mediterranean-like climate. Redpoint will position the region as a slow-paced, relaxing escape with art islands, healing hot springs, sprawling temples, historic port towns, forest sanctuaries, lush mountains and immersive cultural experiences.

Campstories is appointed agency of record for Sojourn Lodging, a family-owned tiny home resort in the foothills of the Smoky Mountains in eastern Tennessee. The PR program will focus on character-driven storytelling to position Sojourn Lodging, which celebrated its second anniversary this May, as more than a gateway to the Smoky Mountains and Dollywood, but as a destination in its own right. The resort is known for its pet-friendly accommodations, retreat and events offerings, on-site pickleball courts, such distinctive attractions as the Sojourn Grotto, an on-site natural cave. “The Campstories team has a proven track record of elevating hospitality brands through place-based storytelling,” said Sojourn Lodging founder Anjan Ghosal.