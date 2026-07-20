Qorvis has signed a $35K per-month agreement to provide strategic communications to Morocco to further its effort to enhance its relationship with the US.

The six-month pact, which went into effect on August 6, has an option to expand into a 12-month PR platform.

Qorvis will handle strategic counsel, message development, digital amplification, validator engagement, event planning and issues management.

The five-member Morocco team includes partner Rich Masters and chief editorial officer Samatha Sault.

Qorvis this month distributed a press release for Morocco praising Donald Trump’s reaffirmation of Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara.

That release also mentioned King Mohammed VI’s decision to name the 655-mile Tiznit-Dakhla Expressway—one of the longest highways in Africa—the "Donald J. Trump Highway."

In 1777, Morocco became the first nation to recognize the independence of the US.