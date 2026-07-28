Champion, which specializes in restaurant, franchise and consumer brands, opens a Miami office, adding to the agency’s established operations in Dallas and Los Angeles. The new satellite office, led by agency principal Eric Spiritas, is located in the heart of Miami’s downtown. It is intended to strengthen Champion’s ability to build relationships and support existing and prospective clients in South Florida, which has dynamic hospitality and business communities with deep international ties. “Establishing a presence in South Florida allows us to continue growing alongside our clients while connecting with new opportunities in a market that aligns closely with the industries we serve,” said Spiritas.

Violet PR, a Montclair, NJ-based firm that focuses on economic development, commercial real estate and place branding, opens a second office on Park Avenue South in New York City. The space will provide greater access to national business and commercial real estate media, create additional opportunities for client meetings and team collaboration, and support continued business development and recruitment across the New York metropolitan area. The move reflects what the agency says is a growing demand for earned media campaigns. "New York has always been where many of the country's biggest business, media and commercial real estate conversations happen," said Violet PR CEO and founder April Mason. "This office brings us even closer to the media, partners and talent that help our clients' stories reach international audiences.”

Inflection Point, a founder-led, senior growth systems partner for startups and growth-stage businesses, launches. Led by founder and principal Julie Wohlberg, the agency brings together experienced operators and strategists across brand, business development, operations, creative, technology, AI, media and growth systems. Its approach looks at client’s whole business — diagnosing bottlenecks across growth, marketing, technology, operations and business development before assembling the senior specialists best suited to solve them. Clients can engage Inflection Point in the way that best fits the moment: bring in one senior professional as embedded or fractional leadership for a specific need, or commission a custom-assembled, cross-functional team to address a more complex business challenge. “A visibility problem may also be a positioning problem, a sales problem, a systems problem or an execution problem,” said Wohlberg, “We built Inflection Point so clients don’t have to hire five disconnected firms - or take on the overhead of five full-time executive roles—to solve one business challenge.”

PRSA announces the recipients of its inaugural Women of Impact Awards. The honorees were recognized during the PRSA Women of Impact Summit & Awards at the Union League Club of Chicago. The awards celebrate women whose leadership, innovation and influence are strengthening organizations, advancing the profession and creating opportunities for others. Recipients represent a wide range of career stages and practice areas, reflecting the breadth of leadership across the communications profession. The awards followed a morning Summit focused on leadership and the future of communications. “These remarkable professionals demonstrate that leadership is measured not only by what we achieve, but by the people we inspire, mentor and empower,” said PRSA chair Heide Harrell. “Their vision, integrity and commitment to excellence are creating meaningful change, strengthening our profession and opening doors for the next generation of communications leaders.”