Chelsey Thomas

Chelsey Thomas, who spent more than a decade as a professional staff member on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, is joining defense technology company AEVEX as VP of government affairs.

Thomas joins AEVEX from Booz Allen Hamilton, where she was VP of government relations, serving as the firm’s primary liaison to Congress, the White House and senior federal officials.

At the HPSCI, Thomas was principal adviser to the committee chairman on CIA and covert‑action oversight. Her portfolio included in‑depth budget and programmatic reviews for multibillion‑dollar intelligence programs, cross‑committee investigations, legislative drafting, and classified annex management for annual intelligence authorization bills.

In her new role, Thomas will lead AEVEX’s government engagement strategy at the federal and local levels, work to strengthen relationships across Capitol Hill and government associations, and help shape policy outcomes critical to the company’s mission and growth.

“Chelsey is an exceptional addition to the AEVEX team,” said AEVEX chief growth officer Murali Krishnan. “Her deep experience navigating complex national‑security environments, shaping legislative outcomes, and advising senior government and industry leaders makes her uniquely suited to lead our government affairs strategy.