Burson has acquired Limbik, the cognitive-AI company that helped it develop its Decipher predictive intelligence platform, which forecasts how content will resonate in more than 60 global markets.

The acquisition brings Limbik's engineering and research savvy in-house, allowing Burson to accelerate product integration and development.

"Decipher has become foundational to how we help clients build, protect and prove the value of their reputation in real time," said Corey duBrowa, CEO of Burson. "Bringing Limbik's team and technology on board at Burson lets us build solutions faster for our clients and own our future technology roadmap.’

Decipher forecasts how communications will resonate with audiences, predicting the virality and believability of messaging to determine impact before it reaches the market.

Limbik co-founders Zach Schwitzky and Josh Levin will join Burson as global head of innovation, AI platforms and products, and global head of innovation, clients & growth, respectively. They will report to global chief innovation officer, Chad Latz.

WPP owns Burson.