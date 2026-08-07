Alex Gay

Otter.ai, an AI notetaker that turns the spoken words from meetings into searchable intelligence, automated action items and agentic workflows, names Alex Gay CMO. Gay most recently served as VP of product and corporate marketing at Superhuman (formerly Grammarly), where he led marketing strategy focused on product storytelling, customer-centric growth, and go-to-market execution during the company's rebrand and expansion into agentic AI products. Prior to Superhuman, Gay held several senior product marketing roles at Adobe. At Otter.ai he will lead global marketing strategy across brand, product marketing, demand generation and communications. “Alex brings a rare combination of brand craft and product marketing rigour from his time at Superhuman/Grammarly and Adobe,” said Otter.ai CEO Sam Liang. “As we scale Otter into the enterprise, Alex will help us tell that story clearly and build a marketing engine to match our growth.”

Joss Hastings

Disney Consumer Products promotes Joss Hastings to SVP, marketing. Hastings has been with Disney for almost 20 years, most recently serving as VP, global marketing, Disney Pixar & Softlines. In that position, she oversaw Disney's global Formula 1 partnership, as well as overseeing its global collaboration with Vogue, bringing together an international group of designers to reinterpret Mickey Mouse through the lens of their favorite era in support of the brand's 100th anniversary celebration. Hastings will now lead marketing for the DCP business globally, working across teams to grow the business, strengthen brands and connect with consumers. “Joss is one of those rare marketers who knows how to turn a big creative idea into something that connects with consumers, shows up in culture and drives the business,” says Asad Ayaz, chief marketing and brand officer, The Walt Disney Company.

Tracy Dick

Shoe Station Group, which operates 422 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico, appoints Tracy Dick as CMO. Dick comes to Shoe Station from fundraising company Colossal Management, where she was also CMO. She has held senior marketing posts at Jack in the Box, PetSmart and Shoe Carnival. In her new post, Dick will focus on strengthening the company’s brands, expanding customer acquisition, enhancing the omnichannel customer experience and optimizing marketing investments. "Tracy understands what it takes to build brands while delivering meaningful business results," said Shoe Station interim president and CEO Cliff Sifford. "She brings a strong customer-first mindset, deep retail experience and a collaborative leadership style."