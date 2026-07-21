The Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq has retained Continental Strategy to promote awareness and understanding of its interests among US policymakers, business leaders and key decision-makers.

The six-month contract, which went into effect July 1, calls for a $75K monthly retainer. Thereafter, the pact shall continue month-to-month unless either party provides at least thirty days written notice of non-renewal in advance of its proposed termination.

Continental founder/president Carlos Trujillo heads the KRG team. He served in the first Trump administration as ambassador to the Organization of American States and was a campaign surrogate for outreach to Latino voters during the 2024 presidential campaign.

Carlos Trujillo

Managing partner Alberto Martinez, who was chief of staff to Florida Senator & now Secretary of State Marco Rubio; and partner Doug MacGillivray round out the KRG team.

Kurdistan, which shares a border with Iran, has “paid a heavy price” since the February outbreak of the war with the US, according to KRG prime minister Masrour Barzani.

”We have been targeted more than 1,000 times by missiles and drones directly from Iran or from inside Iraq by some of the militias,” he told Al Jazeera on Aug. 11. “We think these are all unjustifiable attacks on Kurdistan. Unfortunately, we had casualties and we lost people. Many of our infrastructure have been hit badly.”