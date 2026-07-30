The Point PR, a travel and hospitality agency with offices in New York City, Los Angeles and San Diego, is appointed AOR for the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess the Limelight Hotels collection. The agency will lead earned media and influencer marketing for Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, including promotion of the resort's marquee events such as Christmas at the Princess. And The Point PR signed on to handle earned media for Limelight Hotels across their six hotels. An AAA Five Diamond resort, the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess is a 750 room-property with six pools, the 44,000-square-foot Well & Being Spa, and a dining lineup led by Michael Mina's Bourbon Steak. Limelight Hotels by Aspen One operates properties across Colorado in Aspen, Snowmass, Denver and Boulder (opened August 2025); as well as in Ketchum, Idaho; Mammoth, California (opened December 2025); and Charleston, South Carolina (coming in 2028).

The Door, a subsidiary of Dolphin, is named U.S. public relations agency for Kewpie Americas, a Japanese mayonnaise and condiment brand. The Door will lead strategic public relations for Kewpie in the U.S., with a focus on expanding national brand awareness, in addition to amplifying the company's heritage and product innovation. The agency will also leverage its culinary relationships to build connections with chefs and restaurants, drive product and award recognition, and collaborate with Kewpie's broader agency partners on integrated consumer activations. Kewpie’s product portfolio includes mayonnaise, dressings and sauces that combine Japanese culinary heritage with versatility for the modern kitchen. The Door has worked with such brands as Louisiana Fish Fry, Firehook Crackers, Xochitl, Nixie, Delicato Family Wines and Nutrish.

Akimbo Communications is engaged as public relations agency of record for Seirus Innovation, which offers clothing focused on cold-weather comfort and outdoor performance. Akimbo will lead strategic communications efforts to elevate awareness of the company’s innovations, heritage and growing presence across the outdoor, sport, workwear and lifestyle categories. Inspired by the 24-year NFL officiating career of Seirus co-founder and CEO Mike Carey, its latest collection reflects the brand’s connection to hands-on research and development in creating performance-driven products. “As Seirus continues to grow and reach new audiences, we wanted a communications partner that understands both our heritage and where we’re headed,” said Seirus director of marketing communications Danica Carey. “Akimbo shares our passion for innovation, understands the markets we serve, and has the experience to help us tell those stories in meaningful ways.”