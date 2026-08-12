(L-R) Nicole Parkinson, Kappie Kopp

The Ogilvy Group names WPP Open X global communications & marketing director Nicole Parkinson as global head of marketing and promotes SVP, creative communications Kappie Kopp to global head of communications. Parkinson previously served as WPP head of marketing for EMEA. She has also served as head of marketing for Digitas UK and EMEA. In her new post, she will spearhead global client engagement and orchestrate brand-driven experiences across the agency, industry and cultural spaces. Before joining Ogilvy in 2023, Kopp held practice leadership roles at MSL and LEWIS, and spent nearly a decade as a communications leader at the Savannah College of Art and Design. As global head of communications, Kopp will lead all aspects of the agency’s worldwide communications strategy, enabling connectivity across the network and championing its creative product, capabilities and talent. “Together, Kappie and Nicole bring the strategic rigor, creative vision and commercial focus needed to shape our identity for another legacy-defining generation in this industry and help drive commercial success for our brand partners around the world,” said The Ogilvy Group global CEO Laurent Esekiel.

Sarah Saul

Creativ Company appoints Sarah Saul as VP of marketing and communications. Saul joins the firm from Roku, where she most recently served as director of global advertising communications. She was previously B2B communications manager at Pandora, and has held roles at The Linux Foundation, Small Girls PR and LEWIS. In her new post, Saul will lead Creativ Company's integrated marketing and communications strategy. She will also support business development, strengthen executive visibility, and build relationships across the media, entertainment, gaming, advertising, and technology industries. "She knows how to build brands, shape meaningful conversations, and connect business strategy with storytelling to create impact,” said Creativ Company CEO and co-founder Wes Morton.

(L-R) Joan Campion, Adam Feiger,

Jane Hoffman

Insulet, a medical device company, adds Joan Campion, Adam Feigen and Jane Hoffman to its communications team. Campion, who most recently led communications across Pfizer’s global commercial, R&D, supply chain, and strategy organizations and directed communications for the launch of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, is joining the company as VP, external communications. She will lead the company’s external communications strategy and work to strengthen its reputation, visibility and influence. Feigen, who was previously senior director of marketing & executive communications at software developer Deltek, comes on board as VP, internal communications. He is tasked with shaping and delivering the company’s global internal communications strategy. Hoffman, who joins the company as chief of staff to Cristal Downing, Insulet’s chief corporate affairs officer, was most recently chief of staff capacity to Merck’s EVP and chief communications & public affairs officer.