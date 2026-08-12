Nate Gatten

Nate Gatten, executive VP at American Airlines, will join Apple on Aug. 31 as VP-government affairs.

Prior to his nine-year stint at American Air, Gatten served as managing director of global government relations & public policy at JPMorgan Chase. He also worked as VP-industry & government affairs at Fannie Mae.

Gatten, who has close ties with the Republican Party, assumes the government affairs shop that was headed by Lisa Jackson. She had headed the Environmental Protection Agency during the Obama administration. Jackson stepped down from Apple earlier this year.

Gatten will work closely with CEO Tim Cook, who is relinquishing the helm to John Ternus, senior VP-hardware engineering, on Sept. 1.

Cook, who will take on the executive chairman slot, plans to focus on cultivating Apple’s relationships with global policymakers.

Gatten will report to Jennifer Newstead, Apple's senior VP & general counsel.