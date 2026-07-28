Page launches the Polansky Future Leaders Fund, a permanent fund established through a founding gift from 2025 Page Hall of Fame inductee and former Weber Shandwick Global CEO Andy Polansky. The Fund is focused on supporting, inspiring and empowering emerging talent and increasing diversity among senior leaders in the communications profession. It will also strengthen Page’s Future Leaders Experience, a two-year executive education program that prepares high-potential communications professionals for senior leadership roles. The Fund will begin supporting FLE participants this year, connecting executive education with ongoing mentorship and peer support. It is designed as a permanent fund, giving others in the Page community an opportunity to contribute in the years ahead. "It is important to continue investing in the future of the Communications function,” said Polnsky. “Creating this fund is my way of paying that forward. I hope it opens doors for talented communications professionals to a program that is built to strengthen and diversify the rising leadership of the business.”

Ruder Finn reintroduces its website, ruderfinn.com, which will now feature a large language model (LLM) as its primary user interface. The “living, tech-forward system” is built on Anthropic's Claude models via Amazon Bedrock. It uses Retrieval-Augmented Generation to ground responses in information retrieved through semantic and hybrid search, alongside a company knowledge graph, a highly structured internal database that organizes Ruder Finn’s services, capabilities, people and work into defined relationships, manually built and maintained by agency experts. Client mentions are anonymized in line with client agreements. The firm says the changes will improve relevance, accuracy and privacy. However, the site will retain links to traditional pages for those that prefer accessing them. “People don’t browse anymore, they ask,” said Ruder Finn CEO Kathy Bloomgarden. “If that’s how the world is communicating, then our website shouldn’t describe the future of communications. It should operate like it. That’s the inspiration for the new ruderfinn.com.”

Darren Brandt

Higher Plane Media is launched by former Sloane & Company CEO Darren Brandt. The new agency will provide services including earned media strategy & access, executive positioning & narrative development and thought leadership. It offers potential clients the opportunity to work directly with the agency, add on whatever elements are needed (content & strategy, paid media, etc.) or use Higher Plane as senior reinforcement to their current PR or agency relationship. Brandt has provided clients with exposure on such platforms as The Wall Street Journal, CNBC's “Mad Money,” The New York Times, The New Yorker and Barron's. “I can hear a company's story and see where it fits on the biggest stages in business. Then I bring it to people who trust me enough to listen,” he said.